Salman Khan Keeps His Promise To Launch Bodyguard Shera's Son; Here Are The Details

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known for keeping his promises. The actor has previously launched star kids like Sonakshi Sinha, Pranutan Bahl, Athiya Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi, Zaheer Iqbal and now, Salman Khan has taken the responsibility of his bodyguard Shera's son Tiger's career. Back in 2019, Khan had announced to launch his bodyguard's son Tiger in his next project.

In the past, Salman has said that he is proud of launching new faces in the industry and will continue to do so. "I will continue to back more kids for as long as I can. Why? Because I was also launched at some point and I think the industry can do with some more fresh talent," he had said. And now, with the script ready, Salman Khan is now in search of a director and leading actress to romance Tiger on the silver screen.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Salman Khan is keeping a close watch on Tiger's transformation for movies. It has also been reported that Khan has approached Satish Kaushik to direct Shera's son for his debut film. According to a source, the script's narration has been done, and now Salman Khan is on the hunt for an actress to act opposite Tiger.

Salman has personally phoned two to three actresses. However, nothing has been finalized. The project will reportedly go on the floor next year.

Salman spoke in 2019 about launching Tiger in Bollywood and shared, "Shera's son Tiger is being groomed right now and he's already being considered by so many producers and directors. Shera feels I will be the best judge of a script for his son, so I am now sifting through scripts. I am yet to find something worthy."

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera's son, Tiger, has earlier worked as an assistant director on Salman's 2016 film Sultan.

Speaking of Salman Khan on the professional front, the actor will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He is launching Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss fame with the film, which also stars Pooja Hedge. Salman will also be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif and Emran Hashmi, which is scheduled to release on November 10, 2023.