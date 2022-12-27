Watch Salman Khan’s Sweet Peck On Ex-GF Sangeeta Bijani’s Forehead Post-Birthday Party

Salman Khan rang in his 57th birthday with a grand celebration in style. The actor threw a party for his industry friends and family. The superstar was seen wearing a classic black tee and jeans and cutting the cake with the media. He also thanked them for their love and wishes. Several celebrities, including Tabu, Arpita Khan Sharma, Lulia Vantur, and Shah Rukh Khan, among others, joined Khan in his birthday celebrations.

While fans are going crazy over SRK and Salman's bromance, it is Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani who is making the rounds on the internet. The former Miss India and actress made a blingy appearance. A set of photos and videos of the exchange of emotions between Salman and Sangeeta has set the internet on fire.

According to reports, Salman Khan's beloved sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, hosted a lavish party at her Mumbai home. Among others, Sangeeta Bijlani turned heads at Khan's birthday bash in a statement sparkly blue dress. Her makeup was on point, with glossy light pink lips and a glowy face, while she kept her tresses open. Sangeeta finished off her ensemble with shimmery silver heels. The actress proves that age is just a number.

Meanwhile, videos and pictures of Salman Khan kissing Sangeeta on her forehead have got fans talking. While seeing off the model outside the party venue, Salman was clicked kissing and hugging Bijlani. The photos show the warmth and friendship the duo shares. Salman and Sangeeta were dating in the 1990s and were set to get engaged. However, their relationship was short-lived.

On the work front, Salman Khan is the busiest actor in the industry. He will next be seen in Farhad Samji's directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is slated to be released in theatres in April 2023. Salman Khan also has the highly anticipated film Tiger 3, in which he will reunite with Katrina Kaif.