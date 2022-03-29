Salman Khan Lauds Ram Charan's Performance In RRR; Emphasizes That Bollywood Needs To Make Heroism Films

Salman Khan was all praise for his 'Godfather' co-star Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan at the recently held IIFA Awards 2022 press conference in Mumbai. The Bollywood superstar lauded Ram's performance in his latest release, SS Rajamouli's RRR which also stars Junior NTR in a pivotal role.

The Radhe actor said that he is very proud of Ram and added that it feels so good that he is doing so well.

RRR Day 4 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film Passes Monday Test With Flying Colours!

Salman told reporters, "It has been a wonderful experience working with him (Chiranjeevi). I have known Chiru Garu for the longest time. He has also been a friend. His son (Ram Charan) is also a friend. He has done such a fantastic job in RRR. I just wished him on his birthday, and on the success of his film. I am very proud of him. It feels so good that he is doing so well. But I wonder why our films are not doing so well in the south. Their films are doing so well here."

At the press conference, Salman emphasised that Bollywood needs to restart making larger than life heroism movies like the south film industry.

The actor said, "They (the south Indian film industry) have always believed in heroism, so have we. When you come out of the theatre, you need heroism. Here, apart from one or two people, we are not making heroism films. We should restart making those larger than life heroism films. I am doing that only. However, I feel these days, people have become cool and think I have become clichéd."

Salman went on to say that 'heroism' format existed in Bollywood since Salim-Javed's times, but the south filmmakers have taken it to another level. He added that they have a different style of films which is quite nice.

The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher Reveals How Salman Khan Reacted To His Film's Success

"If you see Dabangg series, Pawan Kalyan remade it in Telugu. Wanted too worked down south. More such films should be made. Now we are doing Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Such a time should come that they remake our films again. In the south, the writers are very hard working. They make films on beautiful concepts. Even when they make small films, people go and see them. I think, here what has happened is, people think India is from Cuff Parade (in South Mumbai) to Andheri (suburban Mumbai) only. I, however, think Hindustan starts after Cuff Parade and Andheri. Actual Hindustan is next to the railway tracks in Bandra East (suburban Mumbai). My films are also for them. They come with a good message too. After watching a film, people should have more blood pumping in them," the actor said at the press conference.

Salman further shared that he enjoys watch south films, but hasn't been offered one yet.

Workwise, the superstar will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Salman revealed that the film has been wrapped up barring a few finishing touches. Besides that, he will also be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan.