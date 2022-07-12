Salman Khan Must Tender Public Apology Or Bishnois Will Kill Him: Lawrence Bishnoi Tells Delhi Cops
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently in the jail, has told Delhi Police in an interrogation that his community will never forgive Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for killing blackbuck. He also stated that the actor and his father Salim Khan will have to render a public apology in Jambaji temple or else the Bishnoi community will kill them.
HGS Dhaliwal, special commissioner (special cell) told Hindustan Times, "During interrogation, he candidly said that since the Bishnois consider the blackbuck to be the reincarnation of their religious guru, Bhagwan Jambeshwar also known as Jambaji, acquittal or punishment from the court will not be the last verdict for him. He also said the actor and his father either tender public apology in Jambaji temple or the Bishnois will kill them."
Last month, a few days after Sidhu Moosewala's murder, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received an anonymous letter threatening to kill them. According to reports, Salim was handed that letter by an unidentified man when he was on his morning walk.
Khan lodged an FIR under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station and Salman's security was also increased after this incident.