Salman Khan On Antim Receiving Tremendous Response From Audience: Not A Typical Cop Chasing The Bad Guy Story

On November 26, 2021, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer Antim: The Final Truth was released in theatres and the film received positive response from both critics and audience. While there were multiple reasons which worked in favour of Antim, when Salman was asked to share his thoughts on Antim's success, here's what he said...

He told DNA, "I would like to believe there were multiple reasons that worked in favour of Antim. First of all, theatres were open to the audiences after a long gap and Antim was a perfect big-screen movie that would deliver on the extravagance with the action sequences."

He further said, "Furthermore, never seen before avatars, realistic characters, massive emotional connect, not a typical cop chasing the bad guy story, worked as a hook for the audience."

Salman also asserted that even though the film was packed with thrilling action scenes and catchy dialogues, it offered something to everyone, and owing to the same reason, audience loved the film.

The Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor also asserted that he believes films that explore the complexities of the story in the simplest ways, win the crowd. When the audience feels an emotional connection with the characters, then makers have hit the right chord.

"A captivating script is a success defining element, of course, complemented by the performance of the actors, catchy dialogues, groovy music. From Dabangg to Radhe to Antim, all of these films make one big cop universe where the characters and story have the same message at the core but are told differently with a fresh touch. That's the magic of scripts," averred Salman.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth also marked the Bollywood debut of actress Mahima Makwana.