Salman Khan On Hosting: People As Hosts Have To Be Sensitive; Humour Below The Belt Is Not Okay At All

Salman Khan who will be hosting IIFA 2022, spoke to media at IIFA press conference and said that he feels people as hosts have to be sensitive and they should never crack jokes that are below the belt.

"People as hosts have to be sensitive. The humour should be above the belt. Humour below the belt is not okay at all. I have hosted so many shows like Dus Ka Dum, Bigg Boss. Only when someone is misbehaving with someone else, I get slightly angry with them," said Salman.

The superstar further added that when actors host a show, they should always remember that they are doing it for people who are watching the show. If someone is being bullied, then the host has to be there for the person who is being bullied.

He further gave his own example and said, "So, if on Bigg Boss, you see me reacting in a certain way, it is because behind the scene too much has happened and I have to react. The show is on television, so you can't show the kind of cuss words they use or the way they talk at times. So, at times people have felt that I have overreacted but it is never like that."

Salman further added that it has always been that only after the contestants cross all limits of misbehaviour, he reacts the way he does.

With respect to work, Salman will next be seen in YRF's Tiger 3. The film is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma and it also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lad roles.