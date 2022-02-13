Salman Khan Pays Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar With A Special Song: Watch Video

Salman
Khan,
the
Bollywood
superstar
paid
an
emotional
tribute
to
the
late
legendary
singer
Lata
Mangeshkar,
with
a
special
video.
The
actor
took
to
his
official
Instagram
page
and
shared
a
special
video,
in
which
he
is
seen
singing
Lata
Mangeshkar's
popular
song,
Lag
Jaa
Gale.
Salman
Khan's
special
video
has
left
the
fans
of
the
veteran
singer
totally
emotional.
"Never
has
been,
never
will
be
any1
like
u
Lataji...," the
superstar
captioned
his
post.
In
the
video,
Salman
Khan
is
seen
standing
in
front
of
his
painting,
singing
'Lag
Jaa
Gale'.
The
actor
is
seen
in
a
bearded
get-up
wearing
a
grey-shaded
t-shirt.
Lata
Mangeshkar,
who
is
unarguably
the
most
celebrated
singer
in
the
nation,
breathed
her
last
on
February
6.
Sunday,
after
a
long
battle
with
COVID-19.
Salman
Khan
mourned
the
demise
of
the
92-year-old
veteran
singer
by
posting
an
emotional
note
on
his
official
social
media
handles,
along
with
a
throwback
picture
with
Didi.