Salman Khan Pays Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar With A Special Song: Watch Video

Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar paid an emotional tribute to the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, with a special video. The actor took to his official Instagram page and shared a special video, in which he is seen singing Lata Mangeshkar's popular song, Lag Jaa Gale. Salman Khan's special video has left the fans of the veteran singer totally emotional.

"Never has been, never will be any1 like u Lataji...," the superstar captioned his post. In the video, Salman Khan is seen standing in front of his painting, singing 'Lag Jaa Gale'. The actor is seen in a bearded get-up wearing a grey-shaded t-shirt.

Check out Salman Khan's Instagram post here:

Lata Mangeshkar, who is unarguably the most celebrated singer in the nation, breathed her last on February 6. Sunday, after a long battle with COVID-19. Salman Khan mourned the demise of the 92-year-old veteran singer by posting an emotional note on his official social media handles, along with a throwback picture with Didi.