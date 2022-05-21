Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra & Other Celebs Laud Nikhat Zareen's Gold Win At World Boxing Championship

India's Nikhat Zareen defeated Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas (5-0) and bagged the gold media in fly-weight (52kg) final at the World Boxing Championship. She is the fifth Indian to achieve this feat and has joined the likes of Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC.

Nikhat's achievement has made every Indian proud. Post her win, in an interview with NDTV, the 25-year-old had said, "Logo ka bhai hoga, woh toh meri jaan hai. Salman, I am his huge fan. It's my dream to meet him. My dream is to first win the Olympic medal and then go directly to Mumbai and meet Salman Khan."

Salman reacted to Nikhat's words and congratulated her on her win, "Congratzz on this gold Nikhat... @nikhat_zareen." Humbled by his response, the youngster replied, "Being a die hard fan girl, It's one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I'm so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special . I'll savour this moment forever in my heart.😭❤️🫶#Fangirlmoment."

The Sultan actor had a hilarious response to Nikhat's 'fan moment' and replied back, "Just don't knock me out 😂😁. Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone...."

Salman and Nikhat's cute Twitter exchange left the netizens smiling.

Besides the Dabangg 3 star, celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan and others also lauded Nikhat for her gold win.

Priyanka wrote on her Instagram handle, "Never let them box you in! Congratulations @zareenikhat!" Ajay Devgn's tweet read, "It's such an incredible thing to see Indian Women reach heights we only just imagined. Wow @nikhat_zareen. So happy for you & your team. Heartiest congratulations for winning the gold medal."

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 4290 - Nikhat Zareen world Champion ! Badhai Badhai Badhai.. INDIA INDIA INDIA !!!" Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and posted, "Congratulations!! Well done you've made the nation proud."

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane also showered love on Nikhat for her glorious achievement.