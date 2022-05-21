    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra & Other Celebs Laud Nikhat Zareen's Gold Win At World Boxing Championship

      By
      |

      India's Nikhat Zareen defeated Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas (5-0) and bagged the gold media in fly-weight (52kg) final at the World Boxing Championship. She is the fifth Indian to achieve this feat and has joined the likes of Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC.

      nikhat-zareen

      Nikhat's achievement has made every Indian proud. Post her win, in an interview with NDTV, the 25-year-old had said, "Logo ka bhai hoga, woh toh meri jaan hai. Salman, I am his huge fan. It's my dream to meet him. My dream is to first win the Olympic medal and then go directly to Mumbai and meet Salman Khan."

      Salman reacted to Nikhat's words and congratulated her on her win, "Congratzz on this gold Nikhat... @nikhat_zareen." Humbled by his response, the youngster replied, "Being a die hard fan girl, It's one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I'm so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special . I'll savour this moment forever in my heart.😭❤️🫶#Fangirlmoment."

      The Sultan actor had a hilarious response to Nikhat's 'fan moment' and replied back, "Just don't knock me out 😂😁. Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone...."

      anushka-sharma

      Salman and Nikhat's cute Twitter exchange left the netizens smiling.

      Besides the Dabangg 3 star, celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan and others also lauded Nikhat for her gold win.

      Priyanka wrote on her Instagram handle, "Never let them box you in! Congratulations @zareenikhat!" Ajay Devgn's tweet read, "It's such an incredible thing to see Indian Women reach heights we only just imagined. Wow @nikhat_zareen. So happy for you & your team. Heartiest congratulations for winning the gold medal."

      Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 4290 - Nikhat Zareen world Champion ! Badhai Badhai Badhai.. INDIA INDIA INDIA !!!" Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and posted, "Congratulations!! Well done you've made the nation proud."

      Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane also showered love on Nikhat for her glorious achievement.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 10:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 21, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X