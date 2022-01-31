After Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan Reacts To Katrina Kaif's Wedding; Reveals He Is Not Single Anymore

During the Bigg Boss 15 finale on Sunday, actor Salman Khan congratulated his ex-flame Katrina Kaif on her wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Looking into the camera, the Ek Tha Tiger actor said, "Katrina, shaadi mubarak ho (Congratulations on your wedding)."

At the same reality show, the actor also revealed that he is not single anymore. It all happened when Bigg Boss ex-contestant Shehnaaz Gill teased Salman about Katrina's wedding and said, "Sir aap khush raho bass. Sorry, main zyada toh nahi bol rahi (You just be happy please. Sorry, did I say more than required?) But single zyaada achhe lagte ho (You are better off being single)."

On this Salman replied, "Haan, jab ho jayunga toh zyada achha lagunga. (I'll be even better when I'm single)."

Earlier, Ranbir had also reacted to Katrina's wedding during Brahmastra event. It all happened when a reported asked him about his wedding plans and he had said, "Well, haven't we seen a lot of people getting married in the last one year? I think we should be happy with that. Humari kab hogi (When will ours happen)?"

With respect to work, Katrina and Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Emraan Hashmi. The duo has already shot a few portions of the film in Turkey and Austria and their pictures had taken the internet by storm. Fans are excited to see Katrina and Salman together on the screen after Bharat.

Apart from Tiger 3, Katrina also has Pawan Kripalani's Bhoot Police and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.