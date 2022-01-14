Salman Khan Refused Interim Relief By Mumbai Court In His Ongoing Defamation Case Against Neighbour

Superstar Salman Khan had earlier filed a defamation suit against a Malad resident named Ketan Kakkad who owns a plot on the hill which is located next to the actor's farmhouse in Panvel. The actor alleged that Kakkad had given out defamatory statements against him in an interview with a Youtuber. The defamation suit also mentioned the two other people in the interview along with sites like Youtube, Google, Facebook and Twitter. However, the latest development in the case is that the actor has not been given an interim relief by the Mumbai Court in the case.

According to a news report in India Today, Salman Khan's plea for injunction stated that the alleged defamatory content against him should be restrained by temporary order "from directly or indirectly loading/uploading, posting, re-posting, tweeting, retweeting, giving interviews, corresponding, communicating, hosting, printing, publishing, issuing, disseminating, circulating, any further or other defamatory content and/or derogatory remarks or making any further or other defamatory content, malicious or scandalous statements, posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications and correspondence in relation to Khan and/or his Panvel Farmhouse on social media platforms, including but not limited to the ones, run and operated by Defendant Nos. 5 to 12 (social media companies) or otherwise in any manner including on any other medium/mode whatsoever either directly and/or indirectly in any manner whatsoever."

Dabangg 4: Salman Khan's Character Chulbul Pandey To Have A Transformation In The Film?

Salman Khan's Dabangg 4 Script In Process; Tigmanshu Dhulia Working On It: Report

Salman Khan's defamation case against his neighbour had its hearing today (January 14) before Judge Anil H Laddhad in a Civil City Court. Advocates from DSK Legal represented the Hum Saath Saath Hain actor who had pleaded for an injunction against Ketan Kakkad. But advocates Aditya Pratap and Abha Singh who was representing Kakkad opposed the same stating that they received the suit yesterday (January 13) and had not gotten sufficient time to go through the same. Singh reportedly further added that if the Hum Apke Hai Kon actor has waited for a month to file the suit, then Kakkad should also be given some adequate time to file his reply. As a result, Judge Laddhad granted some time to the advocates to file a reply on behalf of Ketan Kakkad. The court was then adjourned and the next hearing date was announced to be January 21, 2022.