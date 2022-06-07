Salman Khan Returns To Filming Amid Death Threat, Letter Referring To Moose Wala Has Gangster Ties

Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan recently received a death threat through a letter, claiming that soon they would meet the same fate as Sidhu Moose Wala, the Punjabi singer who was shot dead in his car last month. According to a recent update, police have interrogated jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi over the threat letter found by Salim Khan.

We Have Taken Threat Letter To Salman Seriously: Mumbai Police Commissioner

The letter reportedly written in Hindi said, "Salim Khan Salman Khan bahut jald aapka Moose Wala hoga." Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the Punjabi singer's murder in a Facebook post. The letter reportedly also carried two initials - G.B. and L.B. It is unclear if the initials GB refer to Goldy Brar and LB as Lawrence Bishnoi.

On Monday (June 6) Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey released a statement in the matter and said, "We are taking the threat seriously and have taken necessary steps. On the actor's security, we cannot make public comments." The police report revealed that the letter was found by Salim Khan on a bench where he sits daily after jogging.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is returning to work with tight security. He was spotted with police at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. Salman who opted for a casual look also waved to the paparazzi and fans outside, before entering the airport. Reportedly, he flew off to Hyderabad, where he will resume shooting for his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

This is not the first time Salman Khan has received death threats. Lawrence Bishnoi had apparently planned an attack on the actor in 2011 but it failed due to an issue over weapons. Other similar cases have also included names like Gangster Naresh Shetty and Sampat Naresh. Delhi Police had also arrested three sharpshooters of the Bishnoi gang from Vashi in a case of murder conspiracy against Salman Khan.