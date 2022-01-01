Salman Khan Rings In The New Year With Bina Kak, Iulia Vantur, Sangeeta Bijlani And Others In His Farmhouse

Just like all the other Bollywood biggies, superstar Salman Khan rang in the New Year with his close friends at his Panvel farmhouse. The celebrations were joined by Salman's close friend and veteran actress Bina Kak, his rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur and former girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani. Kak shared a beautiful picture of hers with Salman on her social media handle.

Talking about the same, Salman Khan can be seen posing with Bina Kak for the camera. The Hum Apke Hai Kon actor can be seen sporting a white tee that he has paired up with a white jacket and a locket. Kak on the other hand looks elegant in black velvet attire. For the unversed, Salman and the actress shared the screen space in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Take a look at the picture shared by the actress.

Apart from this, Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur shared a video wherein all the guests at the party can be seen shouting Happy New Year together. The Ek Tha Tiger's former ladylove Sangeeta Bijlani, Bina Kak's daughter Amrita Kak and Bigg Boss 6 finalist Niketan Madhok can also be seen in the video. However, one cannot spot Salman in the video. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Salman Khan's most iconic character Chulbul Pandey is all set to return on the big screen. One hears that director-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia is currently working on the script of Dabangg 4. Apparently, the superstar is quite pleased with Tigmanshu's idea for this fourth in the popular franchise. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Tigmanshu has been working on the script for Dabangg 4 for more than a year now, and narration will take place next year. Salman is impressed with the basic idea and vision that Tishu has for the Dabangg franchise, as the entire team is looking to bring in a fresh approach to the iconic character of Chulbul Pandey."

Apart from this, Salman Khan will be seen in the much-awaited Tiger 3. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Apart from this, Salman has the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the No Entry sequel on his kitty.