Salman Khan's Defamation Case: HC Reserves Order On Actor's Plea Against Civil Court's Refusal For Relief

On Tuesday (October 11, 2022), the Bombay High Court reserved its order on a plea filed by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan against a city civil court's order which had refused to grant him interim relief in a defamation case filed by him against his Panvel farmhouse neighbour Ketan Kakkar.

A Mumbai sessions court had earlier refused to pass a restraining order against Ketan Kakkar following which Salman had moved the High Court. In his plea before the court, the superstar claimed that Ketan's social media posts about him and his family were not only derogatory or defamatory but also creating communal bias and were communally provocative.

Salman Khan had filed a defamation suit before the city civil court about the videos posted by his neighbour on social media and sought directions to restrain him from making such comments. The actor moved High Court after the court refused to pass an injunction order. On Tuesday, the court heard the matter and reserved its verdict.

For those who don't know, Salman's Panvel neighbour Ketan had alleged in his social media posts that the actor and his family carry out illegal activities at the farm, and also alleged encroachment on the Bollywood star's part. Later, Salman in his complaint had accused the defendants of communal violence and Hindu-Muslim hatred by making provocative, baseless and false statements based on religion, which are absolutely absurd and irrelevant.

With respect to work, Salman Khan will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which also stars Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh. The superstar will also be featuring in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.