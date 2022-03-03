Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali To Release On December 30 This Year?

The fans of Salman Khan might be in for a huge rejoice with this latest development surrounding his upcoming movie, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The recent update regarding the movie is that it may release on December 30, 2022. This release date is all the more special as it is just 3 days after the superstar's birthday.

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla's Himesh Mankad that the subject of the movie is close to Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The source added that the story of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is by Sajid himself and he along with Salman have been excited to bring this story of drama, action, comedy, emotion and a message to the audience for quite some time now. The source went on to say that even though the pandemic delayed the shooting of the movie, now after things are getting back to normal, it is once again ready to roll.

The movie will be a Christmas release on the New Year's weekend. The source spoke on this saying that since the film is celebrating human emotions so this is the best time to release the same. The movie will reportedly go on floors in April and will be a start to finish schedule till September.

The source furthermore said that a huge set is being created in the helipad area of Film City. The source added that the makers are also arranging the music seating as well as the casting. Apart from Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh, many prominent actors from the South and North film industries are also expected to come on board. Not only this but rumours have been doing the rounds that Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz will also be a part of the star cast.

The source said that as the name and the casting of the movie indicates, it is touted to be a cross-cultural love story with some humour embedded in it. The movie was reportedly aiming for an Eid 2023 release but has now been preponed to release this year itself. Well, this might come as delightful news for all the fans of Salman Khan.