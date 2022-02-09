Salman Khan Shares Endearing Picture With Mother Salma Khan, Says 'Maa Ki Godh Jannat'

That Salman Khan is a doting son to his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan is known to all. His social media posts too reflect on his beautiful bond with his family members. The actor recently left his fans gushing after he shared a lovely picture with his mother on his Instagram handle.

Talking about the same, Salman Khan can be seen lying at his mother Salma Khan's lap in the picture. The superstar's mother can be seen smiling in the picture wearing a blue checkered traditional attire. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor can be seen sporting a green tee while giving out an adorable smile.

Salman Khan captioned the picture stating, "Maa Ki Godh Jannat (Mother's lap is heaven)." TV actress Falaq Naaz and former Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan praised the delightful picture. The fans of the Hum Saath-Saath Hain actor were also praises for the mother-son bond in the comment section. Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has an interesting line of films ahead in the pipeline. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The megastar also has the sequels of his hit films like No Entry and Bajrangi Bhaijaan on his kitty. It was recently announced that Salman's film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be released on Eid 2023. Not only this but the actor will also have a blockbuster cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan.

Salman Khan was also praised for his portrayal of a no-nonsense cop in the movie Antim: The Final Truth. The actor was seen alongside his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma in the project. In an earlier interview with DNA, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor had spoken about the success of the movie.

The actor had said, "I would like to believe there were multiple reasons that worked in favour of Antim. First of all, theatres were open to the audiences after a long gap and Antim was a perfect big-screen movie that would deliver on the extravagance with the action sequences." The movie was helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and marked the Bollywood debut of Mahima Makwana.