Salman Khan Shares Best Wishes For Dhaakad Team, Kangana Ranaut Reacts 'Will Never Say I'm Alone In Industry'

Kangana Ranaut who is gearing up for the release of the spy thriller Dhaakad, received alot of support from fans and the film fraternity on Thursday (May 12). Among many celebrating the film's new trailer was actor Salman Khan.

Soon after the makers dropped the new trailer of the actioner, Salman shared the video on his Instagram handle and shared best wishes for the team. Salman Khan captioned the video, "Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best! @kanganaranaut @rampal72 @smaklai."

Kangana reshared Salman's post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold...I will never say again that I am alone in this industry...thank you from entire Dhaakad team."

Take a look at the post,

Dhaakad has already garnered much love from fans and critics for the action scenes, and Kangana's different looks in the trailer. The film led by Kangana Ranaut will see her playing the role of a spy named Agent Agni. It follows Agni on her journey to nab Rudraveer, played by Arjun Rampal, who runs a human trafficking cartel. The film also stars Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Kangana is all praises for her co-star. During an Etimes interview she said, "Arjun is a fantastic co-star. He's got a great sense of humour, he maintains a very affable and easy environment while working. I appreciated all the inputs he gave for the Dhaakad script, too. He is a very focussed actor."

Meanwhile, she called Divya Dutta an intense actor and said she was inspired by her. "Whenever we have worked together. Razy is a new age filmmaker and he's brought forth some new ideas and a new cinematic language with Dhaakad and I hope it connects with the audience and he's able to establish himself in an all-new way in the filmmaking business," Kangana concluded.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad is set to release on May 20, 2022.