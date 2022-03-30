Salman Khan Shares Video From Nephew Ahil's Birthday Celebrations

Salman Khan recently took to his social media handle to give fans a sneak-peek into his nephew Ahil's birthday celebrations. The little one turns six on Wednesday (March 30).

In the video shared by the Bollywood superstar, he is seen walking towards Arpita and chatting with her in what looks like a open area decorated like a kids' amusement park. The duo with Ahil are also seen posing together and watching some of the thrilling stunts being performed.

Salman looks dapper in an all-black attire. Reportedly, Ahil had a pirate-themed birthday bash this year and the guests and the kids had a great time watching the fire dance. The actor captioned the video as, "#ahilsbirthday."

Have a look.

Salman shares a close bond with Ahil and the superstar often treats fans with some of their cute bonding videos. Meanwhile, Ahil's father and actor Aayush Sharma also took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse from the little one's birthday bash.

Salman's sister Arpita tied the knot with Aayush Sharma in 2014. The couple welcomed their son Ahil in 2016. Three years later, they were blessed with a daughter Ayat.

Workwise, Aayush made his acting debut with Salman Khan's production LoveYatri opposite Warina Hussain. His next was Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth in which he shared screen space with Salman.

The Bollywood star on the other hand, recently wrapped a shooting schedule of his upcoming Telugu debut Godfather, which co-stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Nayanthara. The film is a remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film Lucifer. He also finished shooting for Tiger 3 which also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Salman also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2 in the pipeline.