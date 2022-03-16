Salman Khan-Starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Will Have Action, Romance And Comedy, Confirms Farhad Samji

Filmmaker Farhad Samji who is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming directorial Bachchhan Paandey, spoke about his yet another upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

When asked to share more details about the film, the filmmaker confirmed to a media portal that it will have everything including action, romance and comedy.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Farhad said, "The title Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali gives the vibe of a festival and that's what the film is all about. We are talking of love and celebrations in the film. It's going to be a great entertainer, keeping the stardom of Salman Khan in mind - There will be action, comedy, romance. So we will be serving the audience with a buffet. Let's say, the audience here will get Sheer Khurma for Eid and Ladoo for Diwali."

He further said that he is elated to collaborate with Salman, as he has huge respect for the superstar. He went on to thank Sajid Nadiadwali for giving him an opportunity to work with Salman.

He said, "God has been very kind. I have got the chance to work with Salman Khan and I am happy that Sajid Nadiadwala has given this opportunity to me on the platter and it's all thanks to him that this is happening. In 2001, Salman Khan was the first person who noticed my work. I always say, he is the one who brought me to this industry. With Salman, it's going to be a nostalgic ride, much beyond the bond of a director and actor," said Farhad.

He went on to add that he will be making Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with all his heart and he hopes people understand the language of love.

Farhad further confirmed that the film will go on floors in Mumbai in April, and will hit the big screen on December 30, 2022.