SHOCKING Salman Khan Stops Bodyguard Shera From Opening Car Door For Sangeeta Bijlani; Watch What Happened

Salman Khan has been one of the most talked about celebs in the industry and as he turned a year older on December 27, his birthday celebrations were a starry affair. Several celebs were seen marking their presence at the party. Among these, Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani grabbed the eyeballs as she arrived for the bash. The actress made a statement with her shimmery outfit and her bond with Salman also made heads turn. Amid this, a new video of Salman and Sangeeta has surfaced online and it going viral on social media.

In the video, Salman, who looked dapper in his all black look, has come out to drop a Sangeeta. As the Tridev actress was seen walking towards her car, Salman's bodyguard Shera rushed to open the car door for her. However, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor soon held Shera's hand to stop him. Later Salman himself took a lead and opened the door for his ex-girlfriend. Interestingly, Salman was seen saying something to Shera while taking the lead and as people have been wondering what it was, netizens are coming up with hilarious reactions. Taking to the comment section, an Instagram user wrote, "Arre mai jara hu Naa darwaza kholne tu q aage aara". Another user commented, "Bhai ne usko bola ki tu kyun khol raha hai। Unka car ka darwaza,, wo uski gurd hai wo khol denge".

For the uninitiated, Salman and Sangeeta had been dating each other for years and even had plans to tie the knot. Talking about it, the superstar had once stated, "There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn't work out. I have always come so close. People have got cold feet.'Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They think I am a good boyfriend but it's difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives).' With Sangeeta, even the cards and all were printed". Even after parting ways, Sangeeta and Salman have maintained a cordial bond.

Talking about the work front, Salman will be next seen in Farhad Samji's Kabhi Kabhi Diwali with Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jassie Gill etc. The movie is slated to release on Eid 2023. On the other hand, he will also be seen in the third installment of the Tiger franchise with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.