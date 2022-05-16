Salman Khan To Present The Hindi Version Of Kiccha Sudeep's 3D Mystery Thriller Vikrant Rona

Kiccha Sudeep's highly anticipated film Vikrant Rona has been making huge waves of conversations even before its release. After the release of its release date teaser, the audience and the reviewers around the globe were high on reverence for the same as the cinephiles were excited about the film's release on July 28th.

Adding more to the glory, Vikrant Rona will now be presented by Salman Khan's production house SKF in North India. Said to be a marvel vision of director Anup Bhandari, the film is all set to give people an edge of the seat experience.

Superstar Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "I am still spell bound by the visuals brother @KicchaSudeep Happy to present the Hindi version of #VikrantRona the biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema."

Vikrant Rona, starring Kiccha Sudeep as the lead protagonist along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. The pan world 3D film will release in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

The film is presented by Zee studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.