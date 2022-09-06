Salman Khan Tries To Hide Half-Filled Glass In His Jeans Pocket; Viral Video Leaves Fan Confused

A video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan trying to hide a half-filled glass in his jeans pocket has gone viral on social media.

It features the 'Dabangg' actor, dressed in a blue T-shirt and denim, arriving at producer Murad Khetani's birthday bash in Mumbai. When he steps out of his car, he is seen holding a glass in his hand which he tries to hide inside his pocket. However, the glass fails to fit in his small pocket.

The superstar then tries to cover the glass with his hand while walking towards the entrance of the video.

Watch the video.

Salman Khan's unusual entry at the party left netizens confused. A fan commented, "Glass in pants pocket. New style of bhai." Another one wrote, "Bhai glass mein kya tha?" "#SalmanKhan is a true blue Megastar of Indian cinema, he can create havoc with just a casual walk and carrying a glass in his pants pocket," read a Twitter comment. On the other hand, a user claimed that there was white rum in the glass. One of the fans pointed out that the superstar had done this once on his reality show Bigg Boss.

With respect to movies, yesterday (September 5), Salman Khan teased fans with his first look from his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The title announcement video featured him riding a Cruiser Motorcycle and walking through the valleys of Ladakh. The Farhad Samji directorial which was earlier titled as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in pivotal roles.

Besides this movie, the superstar will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3.