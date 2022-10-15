Salman Khan Unveils New Poster Of Tiger 3, Locks In New Release Date

Superstar
Salman
Khan's
most-awaited
film,
Tiger
3,
has
finally
got
a
release
date.
The
film
will
be
released
next
year
on
Diwali
instead
of
Eid.
The
makers
of
Tiger
3
on
Saturday
(October
15)
took
to
social
media
to
announce
the
new
release
date
for
the
film.
Tiger
3
is
the
third
instalment
of
the
tiger
franchise
and
will
be
helmed
by
Band
Baaja
Baaraat
director
Maneesh
Sharma.
Tiger
3
also
stars
Katrina
Kaif
and
Emraan
Hashmi,
and
it
will
have
a
cameo
by
Shah
Rukh
Khan.
The
film
will
be
released
in
Tamil
and
Telugu.
Taking
to
Twitter,
Salman
Khan
wrote,
"Tiger
has
a
new
date...
Diwali
2023
it
is!
Celebrate
#Tiger3
with
#YRF50
only
at
a
big
screen
near
you.
Releasing
in
Hindi,
Tamil
and
Telugu." He
also
shared
a
new
poster
of
the
film
that
featured
him.