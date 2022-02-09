Producer Sam Fernandes Files Complaint Against Aditya Pancholi For Allegedly Assaulting Him At A Hotel

According to ANI, film producer Sam Fernandes has filed a complain against actor Aditya Pancholi at Mumbai's Juhu police station for allegedly threatening and abusing him at a hotel. As per reports, both Pancholi and Fernandez got into an ugly feud after the actor started pressurising the producer to retain his actor-son Sooraj Pancholi as a lead actor in his upcoming project based on an Indian heavyweight boxer.

Talking about it to ANI, the Mumbai Police stated, "Film producer Sam Fernandes has lodged a complaint at Mumbai's Juhu police station against actor Aditya Pancholi for allegedly abusing, threatening & assaulting him at a hotel. Pancholi has also lodged a cross-complaint."

Talking about his feud with Pancholi, Sam told Times Of India that he had announced the film with Sooraj in the lead role in 2019. He shot for around twelve days for the project. However, things went awry after the first lockdown, as the investors did not want to back a film with Sooraj in the lead.

He further said that he spoke to Sooraj about it, who himself asked him to go ahead with another actor.

"However, his father, Aditya Pancholi, insisted that we retain Sooraj and that he would get an investor, but that didn't happen. He did give some money for the film, but that wasn't enough. This film is a biopic of an Indian heavyweight boxer, and we would need a budget of around Rs 25 crore to make it," shared Sam.

Sam further added that things took an ugly turn between them on January 27.

He revealed that Pancholi wanted to meet him, so he called him to a hotel. Since a few people were already present in his room, the duo decided to have a discussion in the corridor.

"After some time, he told me that I must take his son in the film, or he wouldn't let me make it. He abused me and tried to punch me. When I turned to leave, he kicked me on my back. I went straight to the Juhu police station and filed an NC against him," said Sam.

Sharing his side of story, Pancholi said, "In February 2020, Sam came to me, shared a sob story and asked for money. He told me, 'Khatam ho jaaunga, ghar girvi rakh diya hai, vendors ka paisa dena hai'. Being an emotional person, I gave him money up to Rs 90 lakh 50 thousand from my wife's and children's accounts. On January 27, he visited me at a hotel and, after a while, started misbehaving with me and talking rubbish about Sooraj and my family. He asked me for more money, and I refused. I asked him to return the money he had earlier borrowed, but he flatly refused. Next, I got to know that he filed an NC against me at the Juhu Police Station. I, too, filed an NC against him the following day. I have also filed an application for an FIR against him at the Versova police station."