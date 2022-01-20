Samantha Lockwood Shares What She Likes About Hrithik Roshan; Calls Him A 'Nice Looking Guy'

Hollywood actor Samantha Lockwood was all praise for Hrithik Roshan in her latest interview with a news portal. She opened up on her experience of meeting the War actor and called him a 'nice looking guy' which is not hard on the eyes.

Heaping praise on him, she told India Today, "My experience of meeting him was great. He is a very nice guy and it was nice talking to him about Hawaii, which is one of my favourite places in the world. I have been there. I have been going there since I was a kid. I have owned a Yoga studio there for about four years. I love that place. So, he and I got to talk about that. We talked about movies. He is, of course, a nice looking guy, not hard on the eyes."

Samantha also went on to share what she likes about Hrithik and added, "He keeps himself in really good shape. He is just super sweet. He has a nice energy. He is very family oriented. He talks about his kids a lot. He is hardworking and he is always shooting something. He never stops. So that is another great quality."

Meanwhile, the Hollywood actress recently grabbed a lot of eyeballs for her alleged relationship. However in an interview with a news portal, Samantha quashed all the rumours and said, "I don't know where this news comes from but obviously, it gets spun out of proportion." For the unversed, Samantha is the daughter of Hollywood actor Gary Lockwood of Star Trek fame.

Coming back to Hrithik, the Super 30 actor will next be seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. The makers recently unveiled his first look from the film on his birthday. Apart from this, Hrithik will also be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand's Fighter.