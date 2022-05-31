Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar Reveals Aditya Chopra Invested Two Years On VFX For This Film

Akshay Kumar's next is Yash Raj Films' first historical, Samrat Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle.

Akshay reveals that the producer of Samrat Prithviraj, Aditya Chopra, has invested 2 years on VFX to make the film into a must watch big screen spectacle.

The superstar says, "Retelling the legend of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on the big screen is a huge task for any producer, director or an actor like me. From the word go, we were sure that we will tell his life story in its full glory because we were honouring the courage and sacrifice of the mighty king who stood up against the merciless invader Mohammad of Ghor to protect our country."

He adds, "Elaborate war sequences were designed keeping in mind that audiences should have the biggest and the best theatrical experience when they step in to watch the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan unfold before their eyes. Expansive sets were created and we shot in majestic locations to add as much visual appeal as possible. We want this film to be the grandest tribute to the fearless king."

Akshay further says, "VFX adds magic to the movie-watching experience and we knew we could scale up the film if the brilliant YFX team at YRF would have adequate time to work on the footage. The pandemic resulted in this team getting about 2 years to work on the footage. So, you can only imagine the scale that has been achieved through VFX. I can't wait for people to see the film because it is truly a visual extravaganza for audiences to be thoroughly entertained!"

Samrat Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. The ethereally gorgeous Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj's beloved Sanyogita and her launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.