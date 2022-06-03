Samrat Prithviraj Twitter Review: Is Akshay Kumar's Period Drama Hit Among Netizens?

Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj has arrived in theatres today (June 3, 2022) and we are here with the film's Twitter review. Netizens who caught the first day first show of the film, have been sharing their reactions on Twitter and let's see if Akshay has managed to woo them with his performance in this period drama.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is based on the life story of brave king Prithviraj Chauhan and his brave fight against the invader Muhammad Ghori. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in key roles.

Divyaman Yati @YatiDivyaman: Interval tak to #SamratPrithviraj jabardast hai.. Specially Love story wala part.. 🔥

Vishwajeet Singh Shekhawat@TheSuperheroPro: #SamratPrithviraj interval:- Jhoot nahi kahunga lekin trailer dekhne ke baad mujhe koi umeed nahi thi, lekin movie ne mujhe galat prove kr diya and I'm happy, accha lagta hai jab kuch expect na karo or movie acchi nikle.

𝙆 @BeingArsalan_: Just watched #Prithviraj, FLOP! This film is an absolute insult to the great emperor #PrithvirajChauhan sadly doesn't know what it wants to be. A love story, a musical, an epic. Some of the acting is very wooden especially of Akki. A missed chance ~ 1*/5

Biraj💫 @Akkians_BT: #SamratPrithvirajReview First half done 🤯🥳 That entry scene of @akshaykumar Sir 🔥🔥🔥😍 First half is really really good...!!!

Bollywood SPY @FanInBollywood1: #SamratPrithvirajReview This movie third class historical film. #Direction - bad #Acting - Average #screenplay - average #screenwriting - bad #story - average #Songs - average. Overall film very boring and flop. ⭐⭐/5 Biggest flop. Don't waste your money.

ANGRY BOT @United__4SSR: One Word #SamratPrithvirajReview - Disappointing ⭐️ 🌟 #AkshayKumar Failed To Impress audience because of his comedy look & action. The Age difference of #ManushiChhillar & Akshay Kumar is evident - A major setback. Songs in a biopic of #PrithvirajChauhan is not History.

Going by Twitter reviews, it is pretty clear that the film has received mixed response from the audience. While some are completely in awe of Akshay's period drama, others are not impressed by his acting chops in it. It is to be seen how critics and trade analysts react to the film.

(Social media posts are unedited.)