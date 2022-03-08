Sandeepa Dhar Gives Solidarity Message On International Women's Day: Women Must Lead Their Own Lives

Apart from being an exceptionally brilliant dancer and a remarkable actor, Sandeepa Dhar is also a woman of substance. Often sharing her pearls of thoughts over womanhood and solidarity for fellow female kind, Sandeepa pours her heart out expressing compassion towards women.

Marking International Women's Day, Sandeepa Dhar yet again took to her social media to share an inspiring message of solidarity for womankind. With a beautiful reel, Sandeepa said, "Woman to woman, May we allow each other the freedom to explore all of the depths & variations of our own femininity, & not judge or condemn each other for the layers & directions of womanhood we each choose to pass by or take on. We will not all find & define ourselves in the same way, But as we find & define ourselves Let us not stand in each other's way. #internationalwomensday".

From her personal decisions to choices of characters, Sandeepa Dhar has reflected empowerment of individuality, strength and courage for women. Making the hard choice of leaving India to study dance in Australia despite making her Bollywood debut with the much-reputed Rajshri Productions, Sandeepa Dhar returned to India in the pandemic and has emerged unstoppable on the digital platform.

Choosing headstrong, ambitious, inspiring and empowered characters in shows like Abhay, MumBHai, Bisaat and Chattis aur Maina, Sandeepa reflects her beliefs on screen. On the workfront, Sandeepa Dhar recently featured in the chartbuster foot-tapping track 'Ik Mili Mainu Apsara' with B Praak and is currently gearing for Mai produced by Anushka Sharma's production and Imtiaz Ali's next.