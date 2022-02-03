Sandeepa Dhar Seeks Blessings At Vaishno Devi For Her Birthday

Enjoying the success of her recently released single 'Ik Mili Mainu Apsara', Sandeepa Dhar rang in her birthday by seeking blessings at one of the most pious destinations of the nation by visiting the Vaishnodevi temple in Jammu and Kashmir.

Celebrating the special date 02-02-22, Sandeepa shared a reel on her Instagram climbing up the hills of Trikuta which leads to the temple on the top of the Hill sporting a brown Jacket and red T-shirt keeping herself safe with double masks.

She said, "2-2-22 This was a special birthday so spent it in one of the most pious places, Vaishnodevi. They say that you can't just visit it, you need to be called. So I guess it was my Calling this year."

Expressing her gratitude for all the heartfelt wishes, Sandeepa thanked her fans, family, and friends for their overwhelming love, she added, "I am grateful for all the love. I promise to try to be a better version of myself. Prayed for all".

Last seen in B Praak's 'Ik Mili Mainu Apsara', which has been ruling the charts as well as social media for the grooving and foot-tapping beats along with an electrifying performance by the actress, Sandeepa is gearing up for the release of her first collaboration with Imtiaz Ali for a web series, directed by Sajid Ali and Archit. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Anushka Sharma's upcoming production Mai for Netflix.