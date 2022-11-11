Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik Alleged Divorce: Who Is Ayesha Omar? Pak Actress Who Is Behind Couple’s Separation
India's Tennis sensation Sania Mirza has been all over the headlines these days. The renowned sportswoman, who has been married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik since April 2010, is set to part ways with her husband now. According to media reports, Sania and Shoaib's marriage has hit the rock and they will be calling off their relationship soon. In fact, a friend close to the couple has also claimed that Shoaib and Sania are officially divorced. The news has spread like wildfire and ever since then, fans have been wondering about the reason behind Shoaib and Sania's separation.
Well, the media reports suggest that Shoaib Malik's growing proximity with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has been the reason behind his alleged divorce from Sania. To note, Shoaib and Ayesha's name has been linked after they did a bold photoshoot in 2021. As their pics went viral, the Pakistani cricketer was also seen singing praises for Ayesha in one of his interviews stating that the actress had helped him a lot during their bold photoshoot. Amid the reports of Ayesha and Shoaib's growing proximity, here's everything you want to know about the Pakistani actress:
Who is Ayesha Omar?
Ayesha is one of the most popular actresses in Pakistan and is also among the highest paid stars in the industry. She is also a Youtuber and a popular style icon.
Ayesha Omar’s Film Debut
Ayesha made her big screen debut in the 2015 release romantic comedy Karachi Se Lahore. She also lent her voice for the movie. She was later seen in Yalghaar and Kaaf Kangana. She was last seen in Amin Iqbal's Rehbra.
Ayesha Omar’s Music Albums
Omar went on to try her hand in music and released two albums in 2012 titled as Chalte Chalte and Khamoshi. She also released another album in 2013 as Gimme Gimme.
Ayesha Omar Television Journey
Apart from acting and music, Ayesha Omar also happens to be a renowned television host. She is known for hosting Yeh Waqt Hai Mera on CNBC Pakistan. Besides, Ayesha, who made her TV debut in 2000, has been part of several popular shows like Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Mr Shamim, Tanhai, etc.