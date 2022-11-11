Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik Alleged Divorce: Who Is Ayesha Omar? Pak Actress Who Is Behind Couple’s Separation

Recommended Video

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik का इस Pakistani Actress Ayesha Omar की वजह से हो रहा है तलाक? | FilmiBeat

India's Tennis sensation Sania Mirza has been all over the headlines these days. The renowned sportswoman, who has been married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik since April 2010, is set to part ways with her husband now. According to media reports, Sania and Shoaib's marriage has hit the rock and they will be calling off their relationship soon. In fact, a friend close to the couple has also claimed that Shoaib and Sania are officially divorced. The news has spread like wildfire and ever since then, fans have been wondering about the reason behind Shoaib and Sania's separation.

Well, the media reports suggest that Shoaib Malik's growing proximity with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has been the reason behind his alleged divorce from Sania. To note, Shoaib and Ayesha's name has been linked after they did a bold photoshoot in 2021. As their pics went viral, the Pakistani cricketer was also seen singing praises for Ayesha in one of his interviews stating that the actress had helped him a lot during their bold photoshoot. Amid the reports of Ayesha and Shoaib's growing proximity, here's everything you want to know about the Pakistani actress: