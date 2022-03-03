Sanjana Sanghi: The Responsibility To Be A Leading Actor Is So Different Compared To When I Was A Child Actor

Actress Sanjana Sanghi who made her Bollywood debut as the lead actress in 2020 with Dil Bechara, says that the responsibility to be a leading actor is so different compared to when she was a child actor. Those who are not aware, Sanjana played the role of Nargis Fakhri's sister in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rockstar.

Sanjana Sanghi: It Is Our Responsibility To Get Back To Work Only When It Is Absolutely Safe

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Sanjana said, "I'm so new and there is so much for me to discover about myself as an actor. The responsibility to be a leading actor is so different compared to when I was a child actor. I couldn't have ever imagined that I could be a leading action girl. So, I'm in that place right now where I have impatience."

The 25-year-old further said that she is at that place, where there is a fear of not being able to discover herself fully as an artist that pushes her to take on challenges.

Sanjana Sanghi Recalls Working With Ranbir Kapoor In Rockstar; Says They Share A Valuable & Special Bond

However, she instantly added that her fear comes from a positive place. She said that when she was in Delhi University, she wanted to be in every society, go for every trip, because she wanted to live her college life to the fullest. She went on to assert that is the context of the fear which she worries about.

Talking about the journey in the industry so far, she said, "I am glad that it happened that way. I have been on endless advertising sets through my life growing up, done small parts in films and stage shows, and today, all of those experiences are getting me through these incredible opportunities, and helping me do justice to them."

With respect to work, she will next be seen in Om: The Battle Within opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.