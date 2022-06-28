Sanjana Sanghi On Her Om Co-Star Aditya Roy Kapur: We Hit It Off From The Word 'Go'

After making her debut as a leading lady in Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi's next is Rashtra Kavach Om alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The film has them sharing screen space together for the first time.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Sanjana opened up on her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur and said that they hit off from the word 'go'. Calling him a friend, she said that they were there for each other throughout the process of the film.

"Adi had dabbled in action while making Malang, but it wasn't the kind that he's performed in this film. As for me, I was totally new to the scene. I've always believed that in some cases, you'd forge an equation with someone in just the first meeting. And sometimes, even after knowing each other for years, things might not be straight and great. Equations and relationships are special; human connections are weird and difficult to bracket. Adi and I hit it off from the word go. He's a friend. We were there for each other all the time, throughout the process. We'll always share that bond," ETimes quoted her as saying.

Besides her sizzling chemistry with Aditya on screen, Rashtra Kavach Om also has her performing high octane action scenes.

Speaking about it, Sanjana said that shooting action scenes is like blending science with dance as it requires precision and one needs experts to be present on the scene to get it right.

The actress continued, "One mistake, a milli-second's delay, or a minor miscalculation can lead to extreme outcomes - injuries, permanent damages, and so on. It's important to focus and train; familiarity with what you are going to do on the scene is important for actors. I can't tell you how scared I was before we started shooting for Kavya's first action sequence. It was right at the outset of the shoot. I could not believe that Ahmed sir and Kapil had thrown me at the deep end right at the start."

Sanjana said that her confidence boosted once she cracked her first action scene. She told the tabloid that she now enjoys doing action genre and wants to do more such movies.