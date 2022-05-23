Sanjay Dutt And Ranbir Kapoor - When Real Sanju Meets Reel Sanju!

Sanjay Dutt has wowed one and all with his stunning performances. From the time of his debut in Rocky to his latest marvel wonder KGF 2, Sanjay Dutt has never failed to astonish us with his craft. Currently, the star is raging high with the success of his latest role Adheera from the film KGF 2 and is also looking forward to the highly anticipated Shamshera along with reel life Sanju Ranbir Kapoor and Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar and Akshay Kumar.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt met Ranbir Kapoor who portrayed him in the film Sanju. In the recent video going viral on the internet, both the actors can be seen having a warm conversation with each other. As soon as this video surfaced on the internet, fans were enraptured to see Ranbir and Sanjay together. Citing the video, cinephiles exhibited their excitement by referring them as 'Reel life Sanju and Real Life Sanju’.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was recently seen as Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2. The actor is prepping up for the release of Shamshera, which will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. Along with this, the star will also be seen in Prithviraj.