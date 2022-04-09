Sanjay Dutt On His Equation With KGF 2 Co-Star Raveena Tandon: She Has Always Stood By Me

Way back in the 90s, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon commanded the big screen with their sizzling chemistry in many films. Now, the two actors are reuniting again for Yash-starrer KGF Chapter: 2. In a recent interaction with a news portal, Sanjay Dutt opened up on how his relationship with his co-star Raveena has evolved over the years.

While speaking with Goodtimes, Dutt called Raveena a very close friend and said that she has played a very special part in his life. He revealed that they have shared a beautiful relationship, adding that he he will always be there for her and she has always stood by him.

KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt Opens Up On Shooting For Film's Climax During Toughest Period Of His Life

He further told the portal that it's amazing to work again with her. Further, he was also all praise for his other co-star Yash and called him a great actor and a good human being. He said that it was a pleasure working with him and the whole KGF team.

Coming back to Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, their fans might be a tad disappointed because these two stars don't have a single scene together in KGF: Chapter 2.

KGF Chapter 2: Advance Booking Of Hindi Version Sees Huge Surge, Over 1 Lakh Tickets Sold Within 12 Hours

Raveena had made this revelation in one of her conversations with News18. She had said, "Sanjay and I thought we would have a blast on the sets just like old times but sadly we don't share screen space in the film. Our shooting schedules also never overlapped. In fact, we requested Prashant if something could be worked out but the script didn't have room for it."

Helmed by Prasanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film KGF which was a major commercial success at the box office. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 14.