Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt Remember Father Sunil Dutt On His Death Anniversary

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday remembered his late father Sunil Dutt on his 17th death anniversary and said the veteran actor was his "strength and inspiration". Sunil Dutt, a celebrated actor and politician, died following a heart attack on May 25, 2005 at his Bandra residence at the age of 75.

Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to pay a tribute to his father and shared an old photo of the Hindi cinema veteran. "Through thick and thin, you were always there to guide and protect me. You were my strength, inspiration and support in every need... the best a son could ask for. You will always be in my heart Dad, I miss you,” he wrote.

His younger sister Priya Dutt shared a video montage of old photographs with her father on her Instagram account.

The Congress leader said the year 2005 brought many changes in her life as she lost her father and became a mother. "It's been 17 years today, 25th May 2005. That year many changes happened in my life. I lost that one person who meant the world to me and that same year I experienced the joy of the birth of my son who means the world to me," she captioned the post.

Priya Dutt also remembered her late mother-veteran actor Nargis Dutt, who died of pancreatic cancer on May 3, 1981 at the age of 51, and quoted ancient Chinese philosopher and writer Lao Tzu. "Life and death are one thread, the same line viewed from different sides #LaoTzu #sunildutt #nargisdutt."