Sanjay Dutt Recalls Crying For Hours After Learning About His Cancer Diagnosis; 'I Was Thinking About My Kids'

In August 2020, Sanjay Dutt left everyone shocked when he revealed that he was diagnosed with lung cancer. The actor immediately took break from his work and started undergoing treatment for his ailment. Soon, he emerged victorious from his battle with the big C.

In his recent interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, the Bollywood star recalled his reaction when he learnt that he has cancer. Revealing that it was his sister Priya who broke the news to him, the actor recalled crying for hours thinking about his family.

Dutt said, "It was a normal day in the lockdown. And I walked up the steps, I was totally out of breath. I had a bath, I couldn't breathe, I didn't know what was happening, I called up my doctor. In the X-ray, my lungs were more than half covered in water. They had to tap the water out. They all were hoping it was TB (tuberculosis) but it turned out to be cancer.

He continued, "How to break it to me, that was a big issue. I could have broken somebody's face. So, my sister came and told me. I said, 'Okay, I got cancer, now what?' Then you start planning things, will do this and that... But I did cry for over two-three hours because I was thinking about my kids and my life and my wife and everything. These flashes come and I said, 'I am going to stop getting weak'."

Sanjay told Ranveer that initially, he didn't get the visa and asked the treatment to be done in India. Later, Hrithik Roshan's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan recommended a doctor. The actor added that when the doctor warned him of losing hair and vomiting, he told him, 'Mereko kuch nahi hoga (nothing will happen to me).'

The Khal Nayak actor revealed that he would sit and cycle for a hour daily after his chemotherapy session, he would sit and cycle for an hour every day. He further opened up on going for chemotherapy in Dubai and then playing badminton for two-three hours.

With respect to films, Sanjay Dutt was recently seen in Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 in which he essayed the role of his nemesis Adheera.