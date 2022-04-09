Sanjay Dutt Recalls When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer He Could Not Believe It; 'I Said It Was Impossible'

As actor Sanjay Dutt gears up for the release of KGF 2, the actor opens up about his battle with cancer and how he defeated the deadly disease with his positive mindset. Those who are unaware, Sanjay was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and months after undergoing treatment, the 62-year-old actor declared that he was cancer-free.

While speaking to India Today, "I just told myself I don't have cancer. I said it was impossible. This cannot happen. I went through that process of whatever it is, chemotherapy. And Dr Sevanti, who is one of the most fantastic doctors I have met in my life, took care of me. Thanks to Rakesh Roshan saab, he recommended her. Everything she said, I will do the operation. She said baal girenge, I said nahi girenge, I used to do chemotherapy and I used to go and workout."

When asked how he managed to keep a positive outlook towards such a deadly disease, he said that it is just the mind which is so important.

He further expressed his wish to counsel cancer patients and tell them to keep their mind strong.

He said, "That is why I want to counsel so many cancer patients. I want to talk to them and I want to tell them you have to keep your mind strong. You keep your mind strong, you will get out of it. I did that and one thing is that I never hid that fact. Arey yaar mujhe chupa do. Kyu chupa do?"

With respect to work, apart from KGF 2, Sanjay Dutt has Binoy Gandhi's GhudChadi, Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj and Karan Malhotra's Shamshera.