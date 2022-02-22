    For Quick Alerts
      Sanjay Dutt’s Next Ghudchadhi Goes On Floors

      Springing a huge surprise on his followers and fans, Sanjay Dutt took to his social media recently to announce his next movie Ghudchadhi that went on floors today.

      Sanjay Dutt

      The picture that the actor has posted on social media features him seated in a garden, practising yoga, much to the surprise of his fans, who can’t wait to see their favourite superstar back on the big screen.

      Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Dutt tweeted, “Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to this new beginnings. Appreciate your presence.”

      Besides Ghudchadhi to be directed by Binoy Gandhi, Sanjay Dutt will be seen locking horns as Adheera in Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 slated to release on 14th April 2022. He also has Shamshera and Toolsidas Junior in the pipeline.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 23:22 [IST]
