Sanjay Dutt Says He Took Drugs To Look Cool In Front Of Women, Recalls People Calling Him 'Charsi' Post Rehab

Sanjay Dutt is one of the few actors who has always been vocal about his battle with drugs. In the past, the Bollywood star had admitted that he had tried every drug in the book and also talked about how he overcame his addiction. In his recent interview, Dutt recalled how he used to think that doing drugs would make him look cool, especially among the ladies.

The actor told YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia in his new interview, "I was very shy, especially with women, so I started it to look cool. You do it and you become a cooler guy with the ladies, you talk to them."

Further, Sanjay recalled how people used to call him 'charsie' (junkie) after he returned from the rehabilitation centre. He said that it was around this time that he started working out as he wanted to break away from that image.

"Ten years of my life I was in my room, or in the bathroom, and not interested in shoots. But this is what life is, and that's how everything changed. When I came back (from the rehab), people used to call me charsi. And I thought, galat hai yeh (this is wrong). People on the road are saying this. Kuch karna padega (I have to do something about it). So I started working out. I wanted to break through that. And then from charsi, it became a guy with swag and 'kya body hai'," Dutt told Ranveer.

Workwise, Sanjay Dutt recently played the role of the main antagonist Adheera in Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2. His upcoming projects include Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera and Ghudchadhi alongisde Raveena Tandon.