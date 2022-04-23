sanjay-dutt-says-kgf-2-pushed-him-out-of-his-comfort-zone

As KGF 2 continues to roar at the box office, actor Sanjay Dutt who played the role of Adheera, thanks his fans and his team for all the love that came his way. He shared a note on his Instagram handle, wherein he wrote that there are always some films which are more special than the others.

"Every once in a while, I seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. KGF: Chapter 2 was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, I could have fun with it," the note read.

"This film made me realise why cinema, at the end of the day, is a product of passion. Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing 'Adheera' to me. The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As the captain of the ship, it's his dream we all brought to screen. This film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that. Lots of love to my fans, family and well-wishers. They have all been my pillars of strength.- Sanjay Dutt," he added.

Touched by Sanjay's words, fans poured love on his post and asked the actor to keep surprising them with his brilliant performances.

A fan wrote, "That's the thing about you baba! You surprise us like no one else. Long live Sanju baba!!! You are our hero."

"Baba ek number pic hai 😍 dek ke laga ki sanju baba is back aapka aadhera wala role is just superb," wrote another user.

Sanjay's best friend Paresh Ghelani also lauded his work in KGF 2 and wrote on his post, "Brother, always have loved you for going out of your comfort zone and challenging your own self. Your passion and conviction is apparent on the screen as larger than life Adheera. Prashanth knew what he wanted and he knew it was you who would do the justice playing Adheera."

Dutt's daughter Trishala and Varun Dhawan also dropped heart emoticons on his post.

(Social media posts are unedited.)