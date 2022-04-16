Sanjay Dutt Says South Film Industry Never Forgot Heroism; 'There Should Be Claps When Hero Or Villain Enters'

Sanjay Dutt is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 in which he essays the role of the main antagonist Adheera. The actor has received some rave reviews for his face-off with Yash's Rocky Bhai on screen.

KGF 2 Chapter has been breaking records at the box office right from the day of its release and its Hindi version is also performing expectionally well at the ticket window. Sanjay Dutt in his recent interview with Pinkvilla, shared his definition of heroism.

He said that the heroism always remained in the South film industry whereas this concept has been forgotten a bit in Bollywood.

The portal quoted him as saying, "All I want to say is that the South film industry never forgot heroism. You know, the heroism always remained. I think that is important... I think we have forgotten it a little bit...A hero's entry should be a mind-blowing entry. Woh chalta hai to dhool udni chahiye, seeti bajni chahiye...That is the hero, which was missing for so many years...Look at Janakbaazi, Khal Nayak, everything, there used to the introductions like that. It happens even now there (in the South film industry)... I feel this will happen here now."

He continued, "No matter if it is the entry of a hero or villain, there should be whistles and clapping...Look at Amrish Ji and all the other actors from the past. They have done such great work. They were strong villains."

Dutt said that a hero cannot be strong without a strong villain and added, "Even in Hollywood films - be it action, thriller, or superhero - The villain is something else. Thanos has the power of finishing the world in a matter of minutes. If there is no Thanos, how can the Avengers be heroes?"

Speaking about KGF Chapter 2, besides Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles.