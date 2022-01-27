Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Esha Gupta And Zayed Khan To Team Up For Samir Karnik's Next: Report

If the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, Samir Karnik is now gearing up for his next which is touted to be an out and out comedy. The filmmaker's last directorial venture was the 2011 film Yamla Pagla Deewana which featured Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in leading roles.

Now as per a report in Pinkvilla, Samir is planning to rope in Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla and Jaaveed Jaaferi for his upcoming venture. One hears that the film set in North India, will have Sanjay and Suniel essaying the role of a Punjabi. On the other hand, details about the role of the rest of the cast has been kept under wraps.

The news portal quoted a source as saying, "It's an out and out comedy set in North India. Both Sanjay and Suniel will be seen playing the role of a Punjabi whereas the details of Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla and Jaaved Jaaferi's characters been kept under wraps for now." Reportedly, this Samir Karnik directorial will be produced by Viacom 18.

The same source further added, "Sanjay Dutt too is one of the producers. It will be made by Sanjay Dutt, Viacom 18 in association with multiple other producers. The pre-production work is in progress and the makers intend to take the film on floors by summer 2022. They will be shooting it at real locations of Punjab. The shooting spots are in the process of being locked."

Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty have starred together in many films in the 90s which includes Kaante, Rakht, Rudraksh amongst others. On the other hand, Sanjay and Zayed had worked together in Dus.