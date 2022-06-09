Sanjay Gupta Reacts To Aamir Khan's Golgappa In Train Scene From Laal Singh Chaddha; 'Dying To See...'

Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been the talk of the town ever since the makers dropped the trailer of the movie online. Amid all the different reactions coming in for the sneak-peek, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta too shared his opinion on his Twitter handle.

The Kaante director shared a screenshot of a scene from the trailer in which Aamir's character is seen enjoying golgappa inside a train and comparing life with it. Sanjay captioned the picture as, "One reason I'm dying to see this film is who is selling Golgappas in a moving train."

However, Sanjay's funny quip on the train didn't go down well with Aamir Khan's fans who jumped into the comment section and trolled him for his sly comment. Some even mocked his filmography.

A Twitter user wrote, "Wow people are dying to watch LSC to find who is selling the golgappas in train but even the dead people don't want to watch these movies." Another one wrote, "Jo Tushar Kapoor ko action movie pe cast kerte hein, wo Golgappa dhundh ne chale hein ,🤦‍♂️." "That's the difference between his and your films .. people die to watch his including you .. and people die after watching yours...," read another comment.

On the other hand, some fans offered their explanations for the scene to Gupta. A few users shared pictures of golgappas stalls on the railway stations, while others pointed out that IRCTC has announced an e-catering facility where one can order golgappa combo packs. A couple of them speculated that Aamir's character would have carried the golgappas to relish them during his train journey.

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film helmed by Advait Chandan is an official adaptation of Tom Hank's classic cult Forrest Gump, and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role. Telugu star Naga Chaitanya is making his Bollywood debut with this movie.