Sanjay Kapoor Expresses Happiness Over Niece Sonam Kapoor's Pregnancy

Sonam Kapoor recently left her fans overjoyed when she announced that she is expecting her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja. Reportedly, the actress is four months pregnant. As soon as Sonam shared this happy news on social media, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the would-be parents.

Amid this, ETimes reached out to Sonam's uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor for his reaction to this good news. Expressing his happiness, he told the tabloid, "The news is great for everyone in our family; we are extremely happy for Sonam and Anand."

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani had previously reacted to the news of Sonam's pregnancy in an interaction with the same publication and said, "I am delighted to hear the news of Sonam's pregnancy. It's such happy news. Sonam's love story with Anand Ahuja is special and I'm sure they will enjoy every moment of the pregnancy and will make amazing parents. It's a really special time. I share a great bond with her family. I have shot Sonam's pictures since the pre-release of her debut film ('Saawariya', 2007)."

Meanwhile, Sonam's actor-father Anil Kapoor had penned a sweet message to celebrate the news of becoming a grandfather and written on his Twitter handle, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn't be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news."

Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor had also reacted to the good news and posted on her Instagram handle, "Of all the names I have been called am going to love being called NANI the best ❤️ Yayy! Can't wait to to be a NANI!"

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in Mumbai. Earlier, the actress had spilled the beans about her 'phenomenal' love story with Anand and revealed that she first met him when her friends were trying to set her up with his best friend. However like a perfect Bollywood twist, Sonam spent the entire evening talking to Anand instead and the rest is history.