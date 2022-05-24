    For Quick Alerts
      Sanjay Kapoor: I Am Definitely Getting Better Offers And Opportunities

      After a long gap, one can finally see Sanjay Kapoor being active in films. He was last seen in The Fame Game opposite Madhuri Dixit. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Sanjay opened up about getting better offers nowadays and said that he has been patient enough to wait for this time.

      He told Hindustan Times, "I would say I am definitely getting better offers and opportunities. You have to be patient. For example, you start getting better offers after you prove yourself with one project. For me, it was Lust Stories."

      He further said that eventually, he has to choose the best from whatever he gets.

      He added, "People kept on asking me 'aap uske jaisi picture kyun nahi kar rahe?' I would reply 'jo offer ho rahi hain, ussi mein se karunga na?' Jab milegi toh karunga."

      Speaking about his right and wrong decisions that he made in his professional life, he said, "I made mistakes which were my own, the right decisions were mine as well. So yes, that's all I would say. Sometimes you are correct, but for whatever reason it isn't the right timing."

      He further said that two years back, he did a great film, but COVID-19 hit the nation and he couldn't sign more projects.

      "You can just work hard and give it your best shot, leave the rest. It's not in your hands. Apne kaam pe focus rakhna chahiye," added Kapoor.

      While Kapoor totally believes in hard work, he also feels that luck plays an important role in one's career. "It will come if it is meant to be. It's not a miracle. If it has happened for me, it will happen to another person, if he/she doesn't lose focus," concluded Kapoor.

      With respect to work, Sanjay will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's untitled next and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas.

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 19:16 [IST]
      X