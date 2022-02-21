Sanjay Kapoor On Shanaya Kapoor's Debut: Karan Johar Treats New People Like His Kids

Actor Sanjay Kapoor who is gearing up for the release of The Fame Game, spoke about his equation with Karan Johar and said that he has known him for more than thirty years, but never got a chance to work with him.

"Well, it's fantastic. I finally got a chance to work with him (Karan Johar). I have known him for more than 30 years, he has been producing films, doing these series', he is doing a hundred things, and I never got an opportunity," said Sanjay while speaking to Pinkvilla.

He further said when Sri Rao got in touch with him for The Fame Game, he was very happy.

Speaking about his daughter Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut, he said, "Coming back to my daughter, I think Karan treats these new people like his kids, for him that is the most important thing. Whenever she goes for a shoot, as a father I feel very calm that there is somebody who is there. (In fact) why her, even when we were shooting in Nashik, Dharma makes sure that we are all very comfortable and that's all you want from a producer."

In the same interview, Sanjay complimented Netflix and Dharmatic team for the comfort they gave him and his team.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, The Fame Game is slated to be released on February 25, 2022. The series also stars Manav Kaul, Rajshri Deshpande, Muskkaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Gagan Arora and Suhasini Muley in the lead roles.