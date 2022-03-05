Sanjay Leela Bhansali: I Never Make Socially Relevant Films, My Constant Theme Is Dignity Can't Be Deprived

Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his latest interview with a leading tabloid said that he never makes socially relevant movies; instead he tells stories of people; women or a man who have gone through something.

Citing examples of characters like Bajirao (Bajirao Mastani), Vanraj (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam) and Padmavati (Padmaavat), the filmmaker said that the constant theme in his films, more than loneliness, is that a human being should stand for dignity and that dignity cannot be deprived.

Bhansali told ETimes, "No human being should be deprived of his dignity, and in case of adversities and problems, how powerful are you to maintain your own dignity in that circumstances? And that is the recurring theme (of my films) constantly, be it Bajirao, who stands for the dignity of Mastani, that yes, I have had an extramarital affair and I am going to give her a place in my house, and not keep her hidden somewhere. These are the people who fought for dignity. Be it Vanraj in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam who stands for it or Michelle in Black or Deepika in Padmaavat. Even when Hrithik's character in Guzaarish asks for death. He says that if I have the right to live with dignity, I have the right to die with dignity."

He further added, "The most important thing to live for is to be respected in whatever capacity. Everyone knows that they all are not going to be rich and famous and name and all that. Forget all that. I need my respect.

Speaking about his latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi, the director said that this Alia Bhatt-starrer had no trappings of a mainstream film. He said that he felt that his film will give tremendous hope to people to say that everyone gets jacked in life, but what matters is how one tackles that dark moment and rises from ashes and soars.

He said that he made Gangubai Kathiawadi to celebrate the spirit of a woman in Kamathipura, which is the least travelled area by civil society in so many ways.

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is currently having a successful run in cinema halls and has so far collected Rs 108.3 crore worldwide.