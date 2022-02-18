Sanjay Leela Bhansali On Composing Songs For Gangubai Kathiawadi: I Have Always Been Passionate About Music

When it comes Sanjay Leela Bhansali, besides the grand visuals, his films are also known for their melodious music. Be it Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chhuke Sanam, Devdas, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela or Bajirao Mastani, the songs of these films are still a huge with the audience.

The music of Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt has also struck a chord with everyone, be it the 'Dholida' or 'Jab Saiyaan' song. In a chat with ETimes, the filmmaker got candid about composing the music for this film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali told the tabloid, "I have always been passionate about music. I was fortunate enough to grow up in an era where great musicians like Lataji, Begum Akhtar, Jagjit Singh and Rafi Saab were able to shape my understanding of the craft. It was not just the singers that had a profound impact on my love for music but also the great music directors of Hindi cinema from the 50s and 60s who have been my biggest inspiration."

He further adds, "As a composer, I have been fortunate enough to collaborate with artists like Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan who elevate the composition to another level. With Gangubai, I am very proud to introduce two new singers Janhvi Shrimankar (Dholida) and Archana Gore (Jhume Re Gori, Shiqayat). A big thank you to the lyric writers A.M Turaz and Kumar Ji and the arrangers Shail Hada (Dholida, Jab Saiyan, Jhume Re Gori, Shiqayat) Jacky Vanjari (Meri Jaan) and Raja Pandit (Muskurahat)."

Speaking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film stars Alia Bhatt as one of the most powerful madams of Mumbai's red-light area Kamathipura during the 60s. The film also stars Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz and Shantanu Maheshwari in a pivotal role with a cameo by Ajay Devgn. Gangubai Kathiawadi based on one of the chapters from Hussain Dalal's 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai' is scheduled to release on January 25.