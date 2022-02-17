Sanjay Leela Bhansali Says Ranbir Kapoor Complains Of Alia Bhatt Speaking Like Gangubai At Home

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali presented Gangubai Kathiawadi at the Berlin International Film Festival on Wednesday (February 16). The filmmaker interacted with media after the film's screening and revealed how Alia became one with her titular character. He also added that her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor often complained about Alia acting like her character at home.

Alia Bhatt Responds To Netizens Criticising Vijay Raaz's Casting As Trans Woman In Gangubai Kathiawadi

Praising Alia's performance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "I think she's become more Gangubai than Alia in real life. Her boyfriend complains about her speaking like Gangubai at home. She's just completely becoming one with the character."

Alia plays the role of a vulnerable girl turned brothel owner and matriarch in Gangubai Kathiawadi. SLB added that Alia's trance moment in the song 'Dholida' is the best he had ever seen. "I didn't know Alia was such a good dancer. When she danced in Dholida, I thought here was an actor who finally transcended. It's a very gooseflesh moment for me to even talk about it and think about it."

"She just became one with that character and expressed all her angst and all that she had gone through in that one song," he shared when saying that 'Dholida' is the song that he will take to his grave. "It is completely the best thing that I have seen an actor do in a very, very long time," Sanjay Leela Bhansali told the reporters.

Did Alia Bhatt Hide Her Relationship With Sidharth Malhotra Due To These Reasons? Why's She Open About Ranbir?

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter of S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film also starring Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa is set to hit the theatres on February 25.