Sanya Malhotra Addresses Rumours Of Working With Shah Rukh Khan In Atlee's Next

South filmmaker Atlee's pan India film with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has grabbed a lot of eyeballs even before its official announcement. If reports are to be believed, the mass entertainer stars Nayanthara as the leading lady and also stars Priyamani in a pivotal role. Buzz is that the film also features Sanya Malhotra as its cast.

In her recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Sanya was asked about these rumours. Initially, the actress smartly diverted the question towards her latest release Love Hostel. On being prodded further on whether she wants to work with King Khan, Sanya replied, "I'm ready. I would never say no to working with Shah Rukh Khan, why would I?"

Well, it looks like we will have to wait for some more time until the makers make some sort of official announcement. Meanwhile, Sanya's latest film Love Hostel which is currently streaming on Zee5 has been bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking about it, the Dangal actress told the portal, "It gives you confidence because he is King Khan as we all know him and he knows his scripts and the work that he does. I am a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan to agar wo kisi script ko haan bol rahe hai to aap question bhi kaise kar sakte hai as an actor. If Shah Rukh Khan is saying that 'ya maybe I'm going to produce this script', how can I say no to it as an actor? I totally believe what he does is inspiring and I am glad he decided to produce this one and cast both of us in it."

Helmed by Shankar Raman, Love Hostel revolves around a spirited interfaith couple who is hunted down by a ruthless mercenary. Besides Sanya Malhotra, the film also stars Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol in key roles.

When it comes to Sanya's upcoming projects, the actress will next be seen in Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, Rajkummar Rao's HIT: The First Case and the Hindi remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.