Sanya Malhotra On Films Releasing On OTT: It Doesn’t Bother Me As Long As It Reaches People

There is no denying that for any actor, it's their dream to see themselves on the big screen and audience's relation to their work, but the last two years have been so rough that very few films managed to make it to the theatres. While some actors get bothered about while others don't. Actress Sanya Malhotra falls under the second category, as she was happy that at least her films are reaching to people!

Sanya told Times Of India, "As an artiste, it doesn't bother me where a film releases, as long as it reaches people. It would matter to me if I was a producer. For an actor, when a film drops on OTT, it takes a lot of pressure off you. Frankly, I don't know how pressure and art can really function together."

She went on to add that the last three years have changed the dynamics of the industry so much. There is such varied and so much work for the actors. However, she also added that it's totally a different experience to watch the film on big screens.

"Yes, bade parde pe film dekhna aur apni film wahan release hona is a dream that I won't let go of. It has its own charm," said the Pagglait actress.

In the same interview, Sanya also looked back at the last year and said that personally and professionally, she thinks 2021 was a great year, and she had nothing to complain about.

"Professionally, I would also include 2020 in this. The characters I played were good for my career. They got a love of love and a heartwarming response, which was very encouraging. They were two fantastic years for my career, but I don't think any of us ever got off the emotional roller-coaster ride that we have been on since what feels like forever," said the Ludo actress.

She concluded by saying that she hopes more films go to theatres, and everyone manages to tackle the pandemic together while taking care of themselves.